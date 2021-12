Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for Wednesday - Minsk Airport

The Syrian airline Cham Wings will perform a return flight to bring migrants from Minsk to Damascus on Wednesday, the Minsk airport said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Syrian airline Cham Wings will perform a return flight to bring migrants from Minsk to Damascus on Wednesday, the Minsk airport said on Tuesday.

"A repatriation flight from Minsk to Damascus is scheduled for December 8, which will be operated by Cham Wings on an Airbus A-320 aircraft," the airport said on its Telegram channel.