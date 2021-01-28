UrduPoint.com
Revelers Given Suspended Sentences, Fines For Thailand COVID-19 Rules Breach - Reports

Revelers Given Suspended Sentences, Fines for Thailand COVID-19 Rules Breach - Reports

Thai police have issued one-month suspended jail sentences and fines of 10,000 baht ($133) to more than 100 revelers who attended a party on the island of Ko Pha Ngan earlier this week in violation of the country's COVID-19 rules, the UK's Sky News broadcaster reports, noting that six Britons were among those fined

Law enforcement officers informed the broadcaster of the ruling, adding that the owner of the Three Sixty Bar, where the party took place on Tuesday, as well as a drink seller were given two-year suspended jail sentences and fines of 10,000 baht.

In total, 111 people, including 89 foreigners, were arrested after the event, the broadcaster said.

The Thai government in April introduced strict limits on tourists entering the country as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. In December, restrictions for citizens from 56 countries were eased, although visitors are still required to undergo a period of hotel quarantine.

