Richest Russian Billionaires' Net Worth Up $17.5Bln Since Start of 2023 - BBI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The total net worth of Russia's richest entrepreneurs has grown by $17.565 billion since the beginning of the year, with the co-owner of Russian oil giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, having made the biggest gain ” $5.8 billion ” taking his wealth to $21.2 billion, Sputnik has calculated using the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The index includes the 500 richest people on the planet, and currently, 23 of them are Russian citizens. Their combined net worth is estimated at $286.5 billion, as of June 1.

Owner of the Nornikel metal company Vladimir Potanin is once again the richest Russian businessman on the list, with a net worth which has increased by $650 million to $29.2 billion since the start of the year, the index showed. The second place is taken by Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, with a total of $27 billion and a $2.35 billion increase in 2023. The third-richest entrepreneur is Vladimir Lisin, a major shareholder of Russia's NLMK steel company, who has earned $2.22 billion since the beginning of 2023, increasing his wealth to $22.

1 billion.

Alekperov takes the fourth place in the index. Alexei Mordashov, co-owner of Russia's largest steel and mining company, Severstal, is the fifth-richest Russian. His net worth has gone down by $168 million to $18.5 billion. Alisher Usmanov, co-owner of the Megafon mobile operator, is sixth with $18.2 billion, however, his wealth has gone down by $250 million over the past five months.

The top 10 richest Russians on the list also include Onexim Group investment firm founder Mikhail Prokhorov, Volga Group investment firm owner Gennady Timchenko, EuroChem Group fertilizer company founder Andrey Melnichenko, and Alfa-Group financial conglomerate co-founder Mikhail Fridman.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The index is calculated on the basis of the share price of the companies owned by entrepreneurs, though the calculations for the net worth analysis vary for each individual. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.