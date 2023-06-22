Open Menu

Romania's Cybersecurity Chief Proposes Banning TikTok

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) TikTok should be banned in Romania as it may send data to the Chinese government, Anton Rog, the head of National Cyberint Center within the Romanian Intelligence Service, said on Thursday.

"It would be nice, for example, to ban TikTok, if you ask me. According to the technical analysis I have published, all data from there goes to some servers in China.

In addition, the Chinese can activate the microphone, camera, and so on," Rog told reporters.

In May, Romania's National Cyber Security Directorate issued recommendations to forbid the download, installation and use of the TikTok application on computer systems of authorities and state institutions in the country.

The directorate identified "a number of unacceptable cybersecurity threats" emanating from the use of TikTok.

