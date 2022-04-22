UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Ask Gov't To Replace GPS With Russian Analog In Civil Aviation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 04:31 PM

The Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it will send official requests to the Russian transport ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) to consider replacing GPS with Russian-made GLONASS, citing risks of possible disconnection of the country from the US-made global navigation system

Earlier in March, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said that the United States was considering disconnecting Russia from GPS as part of a new package of sanctions over Ukraine. According to media reports, Rosaviatsiya also recommended that Russian airlines prepare for a shutdown of GPS-powered navigation system.

"Today we will send the ministry of transport and Rosaviatsiya our technical proposals that they replace their GPS equipment with GLONASS, which will also be able to receive a navigation signal from the Chinese orbital navigation system BeiDou,"� Rogozin said on Telegram.

He said Roscosmos has been cooperating with the BeiDou administrators for eight years now.

Rogozin also stressed the need for installing GLONASS stations at all Russian airports and GLONASS receivers on all aircraft operating in the country with a view to providing a high-precision navigation signal.

"Let me remind you, by the way, that since January 1, 2017, the ERA-GLONASS system was being installed on all cars produced in our country or imported into our country in accordance with the Russian legislation. So, does it mean that it can be installed on tens of millions of cars, but when it comes to hundreds aircraft of foreign production, it cannot?" Rogozin added.

The network of GLONASS ground stations consists of 46 facilities in Russia and seven stations abroad, including South America, South Africa and Antarctica.

