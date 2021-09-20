Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year of the Tiger

The Royal Australian Mint (RAM) has released a collection of coins featuring the tiger to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in 2022

CANBERRA, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Royal Australian Mint (RAM) has released a collection of coins featuring the tiger to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in 2022.

The 2022 Lunar Series collection includes a 50-cent Tetra-Decagon Uncirculated Coin, a one-dollar Uncirculated Two-Coin Set, a five-dollar Fine Silver Proof Domed Coin, a one-dollar Fine Silver Uncirculated Ingot and a 100-dollar Gold Proof Domed Coin.

"Chinese Lunar New Year is celebrated across the globe. Coins and money are considered to be traditional and lucky gifts," said Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon. "These beautifully designed coins will be a tasteful and auspicious gift to celebrate 2022 Lunar New Year.

" In the collection the Chinese Lunar Calender is represented in a wheel format, with the tiger depicted as running across water. At the center of the design was the Chinese character "Fu" which means blessing, surrounded by clouds which were seen as an auspicious pattern in the Chinese culture.

Tiger is the third animal featured in China's 12-year lunar zodiac cycle. People born in the Year of the Tiger were believed to be passionate, decisive and brave. Famous Tigers include Queen Elizabeth II, singer Lady Gaga, sprinter Usain Bolt, Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 56-year-old RAM which was founded to produce circulating coins for Australia started issuing lunar-themed coins in 2006.