UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - FBI Determines Shooting At Texas Naval Station 'Terrorism-Related' - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:10 AM

RPT - FBI Determines Shooting at Texas Naval Station 'Terrorism-Related' - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The shooting at the naval station in the Texas city of Corpus Christi earlier in the day is terrorism related, FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said in a press conference on Thursday.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the naval air station in Corpus Christi is terrorism-related," Greeves said.

The FBI said the suspect is still at large, he added.

Related Topics

Corpus Christi FBI

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

27 minutes ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

42 minutes ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

42 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.