UrduPoint.com

RPT - Moscow Patriarchate-ROCOR Reconciliation Brought Unity To Church - Late First Hierarch

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Moscow Patriarchate-ROCOR Reconciliation Brought Unity to Church - Late First Hierarch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Restoring the Eucharistic communion between the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) and the Moscow Patriarchate has brought unity to the entire Russian church, the late ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) told Sputnik in one of his last interviews.

Hilarion passed away at 2:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday, St. John the Baptist cathedral rector Victor Potapov announced in an email to the parish.

On May 17, 2007, then-Patriarch of Moscow and All-Russia Alexey II and ROCOR First-Hierarch Metropolitan Laurus signed the Act of Canonical Communion of ROCOR with the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. The accord allowed uniting the two parts of the church that had been separated for several decades.

"Reconciliation was the right decision because of the decades-long separation between the Russian immigration abroad and the Orthodox people in Russia. It is a great achievement because it brought unity to the Russian Orthodox Church," Hilarion said.

The hierarch emphasized the significant efforts Patriarch Alexey II and Metropolitan Laurus made to allow the bishops to come to a resolution and reconcile as one Russian Orthodox Church.

Hilarion also said he regretted that some of the ROCOR clergy and flock did not accept reconciliation and left the church, but added that most agreed with the decision to reconcile.

On May 17, 2007, the two church leaders served the first joint Divine Liturgy at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. Asked to recall his personal impressions, Hilarion said he felt deeply the historical importance of the event.

"Finally, we managed to reach an understanding between the two parts of the Russian Orthodox Church and we have the opportunity to become one, to communicate with each other," he said.

Hilarion became the First Hierarch in 2008 when Metropolitan Laurus passed away so almost all of the process of reconciliation took place during his service.

"This is 15 years of joy. We were happy that we achieved unity, and in the time that has passed since then, I have never regretted it. Even when there were some problems, I knew that then we did everything right," he said.

ROCOR was founded in 1920-1921 by emigres who left Russia after the country's civil war. Since 2007, ROCOR was united with the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and currently has more than 400 parishes and 20 monasteries in 30 countries, mostly in the United States.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia United States May Church Event All Unity Foods Limited P

Recent Stories

PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for ..

PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for democracy, public welfare

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

2 hours ago
 US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

11 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

11 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.