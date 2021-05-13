UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Engaging To Ensure Actions By UNSC Helpful To De-Escalation In Gaza - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

RPT - US Engaging to Ensure Actions by UNSC Helpful to De-Escalation in Gaza - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The United States is constructively engaging to ensure that the UN Security Council's actions are helpful for lowering tensions between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a US Mission to the United Nations spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the United States blocked the UN Security Council from issuing a statement expressing concern about the situation in Gaza, violence in East Jerusalem and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

"The United States is engaging constructively to ensure any action by the Security Council is helpful in de-escalating tensions," the spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked about the US position on the statement.

Later in the day, following closed emergency consultations on the Israeli-Palestinian escalation, the EU members of the UN Security Council released a statement in which they condemned the violence and called on both parties to immediately lower tensions.

