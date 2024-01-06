Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Harlequins 11 7 0 4 294 232 8 36

Northampton 10 7 0 3 239 221 6 34

Exeter 10 7 0 3 292 189 5 33

Sale 11 7 0 4 202 228 4 32

Bath 10 6 0 4 263 224 8 32

Saracens 10 6 0 4 278 222 7 31

Leicester 10 5 0 5 254 225 5 25

Bristol 11 5 0 6 270 256 5 25

Gloucester 10 2 0 8 212 312 8 16

Newcastle 11 0 0 11 152 347 4 4

More Stories From World