RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Harlequins 11 7 0 4 294 232 8 36
Northampton 10 7 0 3 239 221 6 34
Exeter 10 7 0 3 292 189 5 33
Sale 11 7 0 4 202 228 4 32
Bath 10 6 0 4 263 224 8 32
Saracens 10 6 0 4 278 222 7 31
Leicester 10 5 0 5 254 225 5 25
Bristol 11 5 0 6 270 256 5 25
Gloucester 10 2 0 8 212 312 8 16
Newcastle 11 0 0 11 152 347 4 4