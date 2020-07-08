Ruling on Scythian Gold From Crimea Postponed Because of Judge Recall - Amsterdam Court

The ruling on the ownership of the Scythian gold collection will be announced at a later date because a judge was recalled, the Appeal Court of Amsterdam told Sputnik on Wednesday

The court was expected to announce the date of the next hearing on Tuesday.

According to the court, it is unclear at the moment when the ruling will be announced because a judge was recalled again. The date will be determined later.

In February 2014, a collection of the ancient gold was shipped from four Crimean museums to a museum in Amsterdam on a loan for a temporary exposition.

After Crimea reunited with Russia in March 2014, the museum decided against sending the collection to either Crimea or Ukraine. Instead, it wanted to wait for a settlement or a court decision. The part of the collection that came from a museum in Kiev was returned.

In 2016, a district court in Amsterdam ruled that the entire collection must go to Kiev. Crimea appealed the decision and hired a new legal team. In July 2019, an interim decision suggested that the convention cited by Ukraine earlier was not applicable in this case. The court asked for additional information.