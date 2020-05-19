UrduPoint.com
Russia Allows Imports Of Live Fish From China, Earlier Banned Due To COVID-19 - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:46 AM

Russia Allows Imports of Live Fish From China, Earlier Banned Due to COVID-19 - Watchdog

Russian biosecurity watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday it canceled restrictions on imports of live fish, as well as exotic animals, from China into Russia, which had been introduced early this year due to the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russian biosecurity watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday it canceled restrictions on imports of live fish, as well as exotic animals, from China into Russia, which had been introduced early this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance reports, amending the order of on February 18, 2020, that it removes the restrictions on the import and transit through Russia of all types of exotic and decorative animals, insects and arthropods (amphibians, reptiles and others), as well as live fish from China, which were previously introduced due to the new coronavirus infection in China," the statement says.

The ban was initially introduced from January 30 for one month, but on February 18, the restrictions were extended indefinitely. In mid-April, the agency lifted ban on imports of live crustaceans and shell fish.

