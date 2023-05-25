Russia, Belarus Define Procedure For Maintaining Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms - Minsk
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have signed documents defining the procedure for maintaining Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons at a special storage facility on the territory of Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Shoigu arrived in the Belarusian capital city earlier in the day to partake in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization at the level of defense ministers.
"During a meeting, (the sides) signed documents defining the procedure for maintaining Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on the territory of Belarus," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
The deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons is a response to the aggressive policy of unfriendly countries, the ministry added.