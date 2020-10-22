UrduPoint.com
Russia, Belarus Special Services Convene For Joint Session In Minsk On Thursday- Naryshkin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:35 PM

The boards of Russian and Belarusian special services are convening on Thursday for a joint meeting in Minsk, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, currently on an announced visit in the Belarusian capital, said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The boards of Russian and Belarusian special services are convening on Thursday for a joint meeting in Minsk, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, currently on an announced visit in the Belarusian capital, said.

"I thank our colleagues for holding this meeting today, for holding another joint meeting of the panels of our special services. We are holding it in a difficult period," Naryshkin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

