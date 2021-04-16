UrduPoint.com
Russia Blocking Of Black Sea Would Be 'unjustified': NATO

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:46 PM

Reported Russian plans to block parts of the Black Sea would be "unjustified," NATO said on Friday, calling on Moscow "to ensure free access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, and allow freedom of navigation"

Russia's "ongoing militarisation of Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov are further threats to Ukraine's independence, and undermine the stability of the broader region," a spokeswoman for NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

