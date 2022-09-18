Russia, China Have No Ambition of World Domination - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Cooperation agreements between Russia and China are not aimed at world domination, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired Sunday.

"Russia and China are not seeking to rule the whole world when they implement their bilateral agreements.

We know that other countries have such a tendency," he was broadcast as saying by Rossiya 1 television channel.

The Kremlin official called the United States a destabilizing force and the "source" of provocative actions.