Russia Concerned By Violence In Sudan After Coup - Envoy To UN

Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia is concerned about the ongoing violence in Sudan after the military took over the transitional government, Russian Permanent Deputy Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Tuesday

"I think the (UN Security) Council should say something about the violence because violence is not acceptable from all sides, that's our main message," Polyanskiy told reporters ahead of the council's closed meeting on the situation in Sudan.

The United Nations should appeal to all stakeholders to stop the violence and resume dialogue, the diplomat pointed out.

When asked whether the situation in Sudan could be defined as a military coup, Polyanskiy said it was hard to determine at the moment and the issue will be raised during the council's closed discussion.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the prime minister, as well as several other members of the government. The chairman of the transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, then declared a state of emergency in the country, dissolving the council and the government. Hamdok was being held at the home of al-Burhan, allegedly over security concerns. Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that the ousted prime minister is returning home.

The coup came as the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional council over to civilians.

