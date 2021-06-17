UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned Over US Military Equipment Deployment To Kosovo - Foreign Ministry

Russia Concerned Over US Military Equipment Deployment to Kosovo - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia is concerned over reports about US military equipment deployment to Kosovo, as it undermines the effort to strengthen security in the Balkans, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"We are concerned over the reports about US deliveries of weapons and military equipment to the authorities in Pristina. The US overtly undermines the international effort to guarantee peace and stability in the Balkans. Militarization of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo is incompatible with this. Washington aims at creating a certain army there, which is a direct and gross violation of the UN Security Council's resolution," Zakharova said at a briefing.

