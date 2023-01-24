UrduPoint.com

Russia Continues To Fulfill Its Obligations To Settle Nagorno-Karabakh Issue - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Russia Continues to Fulfill Its Obligations to Settle Nagorno-Karabakh Issue - Kremlin

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by participating in trilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia, conducting painstaking work with both Baku and Yerevan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia continues to fulfill its obligations to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by participating in trilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia, conducting painstaking work with both Baku and Yerevan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Since December 12, the Lachin corridor, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, has been blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December, Pashinyan said that the peacekeepers allegedly did not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the corridor.

On Monday, the US State Department said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, called on Baku to redouble efforts in bilateral peace negotiations with Armenia and urged for an "immediate reopening" of the Lachin corridor to resume the movement of commercial goods and thus reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis.

"Russia, as one of the parties to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years earlier, continues to fulfill its obligations and continues a very, very painstaking and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Blinken's remarks.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. The top diplomat noted that Moscow proposed to Baku and Yerevan a mechanism according to which Russian peacekeepers would have the authority under the trilateral agreement to control movement through the Lachin corridor and, among other things, to check vehicles for prohibited non-humanitarian and non-civilian goods in them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vehicles Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan January December 2020 Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

9 minutes ago
 DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievan ..

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

2 minutes ago
 Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 2 ..

Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 25

2 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

2 minutes ago
 Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by C ..

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone - Russia ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.