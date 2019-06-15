Russia Could Mediate Determination of Lebanese, Syrian Maritime Borders -Lebanese Minister

Lebanon is aware of Syria's desire to determine maritime borders and Russia can mediate in this process, Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab told Sputnik.

"We have the information that Syria wants to determine the maritime borders with Lebanon. Russia is located in this region and specifically on these borders. And it has its own economic interests in this," Bou Saab said.

The defense minister recalled that Russia's Novatek company had won a contract along with other energy companies to develop and extract oil and gas in the territorial waters of Lebanon, adding that this company had also a share in the blocks located in the territorial waters of Syria.

"Given these facts, this company has an interest in delimitation of maritime borders, and thus Russia can play a positive role in this process," Bou Saab added.