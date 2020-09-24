- Home
Russia Has Received Requests For 1.2Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Direct Investment Fund
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia has received requests for 1.2 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Thursday.
"As for the international interest, we have received requests for over 1.
2 billion doses of the vaccine," Kirill Dmitriev said at a press conference.
Dmitriev said earlier that the fund had received requests from over 20 countries for 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which became the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine back in August.