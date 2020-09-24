Russia Has Received Requests for 1.2Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - Direct Investment Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia has received requests for 1.2 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Thursday.

"As for the international interest, we have received requests for over 1.

2 billion doses of the vaccine," Kirill Dmitriev said at a press conference.

Dmitriev said earlier that the fund had received requests from over 20 countries for 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which became the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine back in August.