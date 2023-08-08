MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Russian armed forces have hit a military command post of the united group of Ukrainian troops, Khortitsa, near the city of Pokrovsk, also known as Krasnoarmiysk, in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the area of Krasnoarmiysk ... a forward command post of the joint grouping of Ukrainian troops, Khortitsa, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.