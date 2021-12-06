Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for work on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula for a lasting peace, according to a joint statement following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for work on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula for a lasting peace, according to a joint statement following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"Both sides urged all the concerned parties to work towards denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula to promote establishment of lasting peace and stability and stressed on the need to continue dialogue to achieve this goal," the statement says.