Russia, India Welcome Facilitation Of Visa Procedures, Including Introduction Of E-Visas

Russia, India Welcome Facilitation of Visa Procedures, Including Introduction of E-Visas

Russia and India welcome the facilitation of visa procedures, including the introduction of electronic visas, the parties agreed to continue work on simplification of the visa regime, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India welcome the facilitation of visa procedures, including the introduction of electronic visas, the parties agreed to continue work on simplification of the visa regime, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"Both Sides welcomed progressive simplification of visa formalities, including introduction of eVisa by both countries.India has opened group tourist visa from October 15, 2021 and normal tourist visa from November 15, 2021, which would further strengthen people-to-people contacts. They agreed to continue the work on further simplification of the visa regime in future," the statement says.

