Russia Invites Saudi Arabia to Create Working Group to Develop Hydrocarbon Energy - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow proposes to Riyadh to create a working group on the development of hydrocarbon energy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We have a proposal to create a working group for the development of hydrocarbon energy and the development of energy storage technologies," Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The official added that Russia considers the development of cooperation in the field of technologies and investments, including in hydrocarbon energy, to be an important area of cooperation.