UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites Saudi Arabia To Create Working Group To Develop Hydrocarbon Energy - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:44 PM

Russia Invites Saudi Arabia to Create Working Group to Develop Hydrocarbon Energy - Novak

Moscow proposes to Riyadh to create a working group on the development of hydrocarbon energy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow proposes to Riyadh to create a working group on the development of hydrocarbon energy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We have a proposal to create a working group for the development of hydrocarbon energy and the development of energy storage technologies," Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The official added that Russia considers the development of cooperation in the field of technologies and investments, including in hydrocarbon energy, to be an important area of cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Riyadh

Recent Stories

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

10 minutes ago

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

16 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

17 minutes ago

Education deptt for immediate corona vaccination o ..

2 minutes ago

CPWB carries out rescue operation

2 minutes ago

UN, Rohingya open cultural memory center in Bangla ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.