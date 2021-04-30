UrduPoint.com
Russia Is Preparing Documents To Register COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals Abroad - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russia's Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroad, an adviser to Rosselkhoznadzor chief announced on Friday.

Russia registered Carnivac-Cov, the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals, late last month. Earlier in the day, Rosselkhoznadzor announced that the first batch of the vaccine was released in the amount of 17,000 doses.

"The dossier for vaccine registration abroad, including in the European Union, is at the stage of preparations, it will be quickly used for the registration process," Yulia Melano told reporters.

Companies from Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Lebanon, Iran and Argentina are showing interest in the vaccine, Melano noted.

"Around 20 organizations are ready to start talks on registration and vaccine deliveries to their countries," Melano continued.

