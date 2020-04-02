UrduPoint.com
Russia May Send More Aid To US Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Deputy Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia might deliver more medical assistance to the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters.

Polyanskiy was speaking from the John F.

Kennedy International Airport in New York just a few moments after the arrival of a Russian airplane that delivered medical assistance to the United States on Wednesday.

"I do not know about it yet, but I think this cannot be excluded," Polynaskiy said when asked whether there would be more aid deliveries from Russia to the United States amid the health emergency in the country.

