UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Mulls Creating Petrochemical Cluster In Yamal - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia Mulls Creating Petrochemical Cluster in Yamal - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A special working group was created in the Russian Energy Ministry to study the creation of petrochemical and gas chemical facilities on Yamal Peninsula, which would attract up to 2 trillion rubles ($26.4 billion) of investments, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of petrochemical and gas chemistry at a Sibur facility in Tobolsk, Novak noted that it should be done on the basis of a cluster approach to improve the efficiency of involving reserves.

"The Arctic zone may become one of the promising regions for the further development of processing facilities in Russia.

In this regard, a special working group has been created by the energy ministry, together with interested companies and Federal executive authorities, to develop gas chemical and production facilities on the Yamal Peninsula," Novak said.

"The investment project for the implementation of a gas chemical complex on the Yamal Peninsula involves the construction of a gas processing and gas chemical complex ... The implementation of the Yamal gas chemical cluster will attract more than 2 trillion rubles in investments, lead to the creation of more than 22,000 new jobs and provide an increase in non-resource and non-energy exports by 125 billion rubles a year," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Russia Tobolsk Vladimir Putin Lead May Gas Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.