Russia Not Ruling Out Chain Reaction in EU After Diplomats Expulsion From Prague - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Moscow believes that after the unjustified expulsion of Russian diplomats from Prague, a chain reaction in the European Union cannot be ruled out, but hopes that the Czech Republic's partners in the EU will remain in the positions of reason and will not follow its suit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on monday

"Nothing can be ruled out, but it seems to me that in this situation the Czech partners in the European Union will remain in the positions of reason," Grushko said, answering whether a chain reaction with the expulsion of Russian diplomats could be expected in the EU following the Czech Republic's decision.