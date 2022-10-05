UrduPoint.com

Russia Opposes Its Funds Being Used To Finance OPCW Attributive Activities - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russia categorically opposes its funds being used to finance the attributive activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.

"We are categorically opposed to the use of monetary funds from the Russian Federation to finance any attribution-related activities, with which we do not agree as a matter of principle," Shulgin said at the 101st session of the OPCW Executive Council.

According to him, the attributive mechanism of the OPCW is "the clearest watershed" in the organization.

"Granting the Technical Secretariat the authority to identify the parties guilty of the use of chemical weapons is completely unlawful. This new development lies outside of the Organisation's mandate and undermines the exclusive authority of the United Nations Security Council. As an element that is completely extraneous to the Convention, the 'attribution-wielding' Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) is becoming the cause of the widening divide among the States Parties and leading to the erosion of confidence in the OPCW within the international community," Shulgin said.

