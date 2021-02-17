UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 12,828 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 12,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,233 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,112,151, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia registered 12,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,233 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,112,151, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

This is the lowest single-day increase since October 9, when 12,126 new cases were confirmed.

"Over the past day, 12,828 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,302 cases (10.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,112,151, with the rate of increase at 0.

31 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,282 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,409 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,103 new cases, up from 1,082 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 470 new cases, down from 643 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 467 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 459 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 81,446.

Total recoveries increased by 17,919 over the given period, up from 17,627 the day before, and totaled 3,642,582.

