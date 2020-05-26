UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8,915 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,915 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,946 yesterday), bringing the total count to 362,342, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,915 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 3,668 (or 41.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 362,342 (+2.5 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,830 have been registered in Moscow, 817 in the Moscow region and 363 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,560, 831 and 374, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 174 (92 yesterday) to 3,807.

The daily increase in COVID-19 recoveries has hit a record, as 12,331 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (5,499 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 131,129.

