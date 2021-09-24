Russia Regret Oberlander Evaded Punishment - Ambassador in Canada to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Moscow regrets that Ex-Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander evaded punishment, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"We regret that Oberlander escaped justice and punishment for the crimes he committed," Stepanov said.

Oberlander died in Canada before the deportation hearings against him were concluded, the Canadian Press reported on Wednesday.

The 97-year-old died in his home surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement obtained by the news agency.