Russia Remains Major Power That Cannot Be Ignored - French Prime Minister

Russia continues to be a major power that cannot be ignored, so the dialogue with it continues, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Russia continues to be a major power that cannot be ignored, so the dialogue with it continues, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday.

"Russia continues to be a major power that will not cease to be our neighbor tomorrow, we cannot ignore it. The future will be decided at the table of negotiations, not on the battlefield.

Therefore, the President of the Republic chose to continue the dialogue with the Russian president," Born said at a meeting of the National Assembly dedicated to the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier in September, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France should do everything to ensure that Ukraine and Russia return to the table of negotiations as soon as both sides are ready to do so. The president also noted that a respectful dialogue with Russia is effective and allows to achieve results.