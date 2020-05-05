UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends 2 Mobile Labs For COVID-19 Diagnostics To DR Congo - Watchdog

Russia Sends 2 Mobile Labs for COVID-19 Diagnostics to DR Congo - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russia is shipping two mobile labs for the coronavirus diagnostics to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Russian public health watchdog said on Tuesday.

"In particular, in the next few days, tens of thousands of laboratory supplies will be delivered to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as two mobile laboratories, which will speed up research on COVID-19 and other infections, including Ebola," Rospotrebnadzor said in a press release.

In a separate operation, Russia is going to send 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Guinea, in addition to 7,000 Russian-made tests that the West African country has received before.

The watchdog also said that the Russian-Guinean epidemiology center is listed by the African country's authorities among labs that can carry out COVID-19 diagnostics.

"All studies [in the epidemiology center] are conducted jointly by Russian and Guinean specialists in compliance with all biological safety requirements," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The DRC has so far confirmed 682 COVID-19 cases and 34 coronavirus-related deaths, while Guinea has registered 1,710 cases and nine fatalities.

