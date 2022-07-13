UrduPoint.com

Russia To Follow Implementation Of EU Decision On Kaliningrad Transit - Foreign Ministry

The decision of the European Commission on Kaliningrad transit is a manifestation of common sense, Moscow will closely follow how these steps are implemented, although there are some questions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

She noted that Moscow was carefully studying the explanations provided by the European Commission, analyzing them from the point of view of a priority task the comprehensive life support of the Kaliningrad region.

"This decision, which removes restrictions on a certain range of products transported by rail, is a manifestation of realism and common sense. Although we still have questions about the content of this document.

Of course, the Russian side will closely monitor how these EU steps will be implemented in practice," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission issued additional recommendations on the transit of Russian goods between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia in connection with the European sanctions against a number of goods, in which it recommended not to ban the rail transit of sanctioned Russian goods, subject to appropriate control. The European Commission added that the transit of sanctioned military or dual-use goods and technologies was completely prohibited, regardless of the type of transport.

