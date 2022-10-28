UrduPoint.com

Russia To Open Trade Mission In Philippines In 2022 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Russia to Open Trade Mission in Philippines in 2022 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed on Thursday an order on the establishment of a Russian trade representative office in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, in 2022.

The Russian Trade Ministry received instructions to approve the structure and the staffing of the mission according to the government guidelines.

The tasks of the trade mission will include the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as assistance to domestic exporters entering the Philippine market, the ministry said on Telegram, adding that pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, digital technologies, transport and energy infrastructure are among the most promising sectors.

Trade between Russia and the Philippines has been developing dynamically over the past years. According to the ministry, since 2017, the trade turnover has grown by 73% and by the end of 2021 exceeded $1 billion.

