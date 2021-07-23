UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Not Discussing Resumption Of 'Afghan Transit' Via Ulyanovsk - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia, US Not Discussing Resumption of 'Afghan Transit' Via Ulyanovsk - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia and the United States are not discussing the possibility of resuming the practical implementation of the agreement on "Afghan transit" of NATO military cargoes via Ulyanovsk airport, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said.

In June 2012, the Russian government allowed NATO to use air transit through the Ulyanovsk airport to support the forces of the Western coalition in Afghanistan. In 2013, the cargo of the British contingent passed through Ulyanovsk, after which there were no transit flights. In 2015, then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree canceling the permit for the transit of NATO arms and military supplies to Afghanistan.

"The agreement is valid. But we must, as always, consider that from a historical perspective. At that time we were still at the end of the romanticism of Russian-US relations, where there was a certain amount of trust, some kind of mutual support, a common goal: to fight terrorism. But later, since the Americans did not use this base, well, goodbye," Kabulov said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

"No, never. He [US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad] perfectly understands red lines, as we call it. And then, it is not necessary to discuss this with me," Kabulov said, answering whether the question of resumption of transit had been discussed in contacts with the United States on Afghanistan.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia Ulyanovsk United States June 2015 From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

3 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

3 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

3 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

4 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

5 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.