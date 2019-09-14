Russia, US Regularly Consulting on Normalization of Diplomatic Offices' Work - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow and Washington regularly hold consultations regarding, in particular, the normalization of the work of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

Russian media previously reported, citing US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman, that Russia and the United States held consultations in Vienna on September 11 regarding a possible increase in the number of diplomatic personnel in both countries.

"We hold such expert consultations with the United States regularly. We maintain permanent dialogue regarding, among other things, the normalization of work of Russian missions in the United States," the source said.

In September 2017, Russia closed down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two diplomatic properties in New York City and Washington, DC, following an order of the United States.

Washington's demand came after Moscow announced in July 2017 that the diplomatic presence of the United States in Russia would be scaled down by 755 people to 455, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States since late 2016, when 35 Russian diplomats were expelled from the United States.