Russia, US to Discuss Further Yearlong ISS Flights on April 9 - Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian and US scientists will meet on April 9 to discuss future plans to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for yearlong missions, Oleg Orlov, the chief of the Institute of Biomedical Problems at the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik on Monday.

"They [Americans] suggested us [to continue yearlong flights to the ISS], there was a joint work in this direction. We will discuss, think and consult with Roscosmos as it is supposed within our space program," Orlov said on the sidelines of the international symposium "Man in Space" in Moscow.

He added that the joint working group on space biology and medicine will meet to discuss the matter on April 9.

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Korniyenko and American astronaut Scott Kelly carried out the first yearlong mission on the ISS in 2015-2016. In 2021-2022, it is planned that Russia's Petr Dubrov and the US' Mark Vande Hei will conduct the next one.