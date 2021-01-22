UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia 'welcomes' Biden Proposal To Extend New START Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:22 PM

Russia 'welcomes' Biden proposal to extend New START treaty

Russia said Friday it welcomed a proposal by US President Joe Biden to extend New START, a landmark nuclear arms reduction agreement due to expire next month

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it welcomed a proposal by US President Joe Biden to extend New START, a landmark nuclear arms reduction agreement due to expire next month.

"We can only welcome the political will to extend this document," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, noting that any decision to extend the pact will depend on "the details of this proposal".

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Agreement

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 9,928 in ..

3 seconds ago

PAF wins friendly hockey match

4 seconds ago

Thailand reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, mostly vi ..

8 seconds ago

Imran Nazir ready to serve as cricket coach, wants ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet committee takes notice of encroachments on ..

1 minute ago

White House Resubscribes to NYT, Washington Post A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.