Russia 'welcomes' Biden proposal to extend New START treaty

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia said Friday it welcomed a proposal by US President Joe Biden to extend New START, a landmark nuclear arms reduction agreement due to expire next month

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it welcomed a proposal by US President Joe Biden to extend New START, a landmark nuclear arms reduction agreement due to expire next month.

"We can only welcome the political will to extend this document," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, noting that any decision to extend the pact will depend on "the details of this proposal".