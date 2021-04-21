Russian Ambassador Arrives at Czech Foreign Ministry to Discuss Diplomatic Crisis

Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Russian Ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeevsky arrived at 17.50 local time (15.

50 GMT) at the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited to discuss the situation in connection with the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from Prague and the reciprocal expulsion of 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

The ambassador did not answer the questions of the journalists present and immediately entered the building of the foreign ministry.