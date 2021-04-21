UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Arrives At Czech Foreign Ministry To Discuss Diplomatic Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:52 PM

Russian Ambassador Arrives at Czech Foreign Ministry to Discuss Diplomatic Crisis

Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Russian Ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeevsky arrived at 17.50 local time (15.

50 GMT) at the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited to discuss the situation in connection with the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from Prague and the reciprocal expulsion of 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

The ambassador did not answer the questions of the journalists present and immediately entered the building of the foreign ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Prague From

Recent Stories

SP Patrolling for publicizing helpline 1124

2 minutes ago

FM meets Iranian parliament speaker, highlights pe ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Shifa Eye Trust establishes Eye Cancer Clinic

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Meddling, Insults as 'Red Lines' in R ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sergey Karasev Included in List of Refere ..

32 minutes ago

141 more test positive for COVID-19

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.