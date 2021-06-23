Russian, Bahraini Foreign Ministers to Hold Negotiations on July 2 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on July 2 with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, the parties will discuss the situation in Syria, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the state of affairs in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on July 2 with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, the parties will discuss the situation in Syria, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the state of affairs in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On July 2, Moscow will host talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, he will pay a working visit to our country. The upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers will help maintain a confidential political dialogue on regional and international issues," Zakharova said at briefing.

The ministers will also discuss topical issues of further development of bilateral relations and will pay special attention to the systematic increase in trade and investment partnership, she noted.