UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Bahraini Foreign Ministers To Hold Negotiations On July 2 - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Russian, Bahraini Foreign Ministers to Hold Negotiations on July 2 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on July 2 with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, the parties will discuss the situation in Syria, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the state of affairs in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on July 2 with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, the parties will discuss the situation in Syria, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the state of affairs in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On July 2, Moscow will host talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, he will pay a working visit to our country. The upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers will help maintain a confidential political dialogue on regional and international issues," Zakharova said at briefing.

The ministers will also discuss topical issues of further development of bilateral relations and will pay special attention to the systematic increase in trade and investment partnership, she noted.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Visit Bahrain July

Recent Stories

Uber to offer free rides to people seeking COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

US Targets Crime With COVID-19 Relief Funds for So ..

1 minute ago

NAB granted time to submit comments

1 minute ago

Khursheed Shah approaches Islamabad High Court for ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court seeks COIED's report on missi ..

1 minute ago

Nisar Khuhro to attend oath taking ceremony at LUM ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.