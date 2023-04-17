Russian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Mull Trade Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussed on Monday bilateral relations and negotiated dates for meetings of intergovernmental commissions, including the commission on trade

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussed on Monday bilateral relations and negotiated dates for meetings of intergovernmental commissions, including the commission on trade.

"We indeed discussed the current issues which remain pending for various reasons," Lavrov said at the meeting in Brasilia, adding that the countries "will move forward to agree on the dates for the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, commission on political cooperation. And this will culminate in convening the meeting of the high-level commission chaired by our (Russian) Prime Minister (Mikhail Mishustin) and your (Brazilian) Vice President (Geraldo Alckmin)."

The Russian minister also noted that Moscow highly values its relations with Brazil, since both countries share a mutual desire to maintain their economic, humanitarian and educational dialogue, as well as technological, military and technical cooperation.

Additionally, Vieira mentioned that this year marks the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil.

"During our previous meeting we touched upon a number of interesting issues in our bilateral relations, which are very rich and very deep. Not only in commercial and in trade terms. And we have registered last year a record level of foreign trade, which is very promising and very good for us," the top Brazilian diplomat said.

Lavrov is paying an official visit to Brazil. The Russian foreign minister is also scheduled to visit some other Latin American countries, including Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, from April 17-21.