UrduPoint.com

Russian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Mull Trade Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Russian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Mull Trade Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussed on Monday bilateral relations and negotiated dates for meetings of intergovernmental commissions, including the commission on trade

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussed on Monday bilateral relations and negotiated dates for meetings of intergovernmental commissions, including the commission on trade.

"We indeed discussed the current issues which remain pending for various reasons," Lavrov said at the meeting in Brasilia, adding that the countries "will move forward to agree on the dates for the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, commission on political cooperation. And this will culminate in convening the meeting of the high-level commission chaired by our (Russian) Prime Minister (Mikhail Mishustin) and your (Brazilian) Vice President (Geraldo Alckmin)."

The Russian minister also noted that Moscow highly values its relations with Brazil, since both countries share a mutual desire to maintain their economic, humanitarian and educational dialogue, as well as technological, military and technical cooperation.

Additionally, Vieira mentioned that this year marks the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil.

"During our previous meeting we touched upon a number of interesting issues in our bilateral relations, which are very rich and very deep. Not only in commercial and in trade terms. And we have registered last year a record level of foreign trade, which is very promising and very good for us," the top Brazilian diplomat said.

Lavrov is paying an official visit to Brazil. The Russian foreign minister is also scheduled to visit some other Latin American countries, including Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, from April 17-21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Brasilia Brazil Cuba Venezuela April From Share Top

Recent Stories

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakista ..

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

14 minutes ago
 Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khair ..

Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khairpur

7 minutes ago
 China to Hold Massive 'Military Activities' in Yel ..

China to Hold Massive 'Military Activities' in Yellow Sea on Tuesday - Coast Gua ..

4 minutes ago
 US, Allies Identify Areas of Cooperation to Reduce ..

US, Allies Identify Areas of Cooperation to Reduce Dependence on Russian Nuclear ..

4 minutes ago
 ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into ..

ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into Competing Blocs

10 minutes ago
 FIA arrests outlaw for harassing family

FIA arrests outlaw for harassing family

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.