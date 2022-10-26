Russian Citizens Leaving EU More Actively Than Entering EU States - Frontex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) More Russian citizens left the European Union over the past week compared to the number of Russians who entered the EU over the same period, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Wednesday.

"24,429 Russian citizens have entered the EU over the past week, a minor increase compared to the week before. At the same time, 25,684 Russian citizens left the EU," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Out of over 25,000 Russians that left the EU, almost 8,000 people came to Russia from Estonia, with another 7,200 entering Russia from Finland, according to Frontex.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. In addition, the EU decided to limit the movement of Russian citizens, terminating its simplified visa regime agreement with Russia on September 12.

Estonia, along with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania agreed to put restrictions starting September 19 on Russians trying to enter their countries.

In late September, Finland also closed its borders for Russians with Schengen tourist visas, becoming the latest European country bordering Russia to do so.