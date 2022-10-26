UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizens Leaving EU More Actively Than Entering EU States - Frontex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Russian Citizens Leaving EU More Actively Than Entering EU States - Frontex

More Russian citizens left the European Union over the past week compared to the number of Russians who entered the EU over the same period, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) More Russian citizens left the European Union over the past week compared to the number of Russians who entered the EU over the same period, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Wednesday.

"24,429 Russian citizens have entered the EU over the past week, a minor increase compared to the week before. At the same time, 25,684 Russian citizens left the EU," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Out of over 25,000 Russians that left the EU, almost 8,000 people came to Russia from Estonia, with another 7,200 entering Russia from Finland, according to Frontex.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. In addition, the EU decided to limit the movement of Russian citizens, terminating its simplified visa regime agreement with Russia on September 12.

Estonia, along with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania agreed to put restrictions starting September 19 on Russians trying to enter their countries.

In late September, Finland also closed its borders for Russians with Schengen tourist visas, becoming the latest European country bordering Russia to do so.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter European Union Same Estonia Poland Finland Lithuania Latvia September Visa Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not pro ..

Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not providing security to Arshad Shar ..

1 minute ago
 Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

1 minute ago
 One of UK's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested in Spai ..

One of UK's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested in Spain - National Crime Agency

1 minute ago
 Russia Supplies Oil to Various Markets by Providin ..

Russia Supplies Oil to Various Markets by Providing Discounts - Aramco CEO

3 minutes ago
 US Developing Uranium Strategy to Source Its Own N ..

US Developing Uranium Strategy to Source Its Own Nuclear Reactor Fuel - Energy C ..

16 minutes ago
 MS of Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta takes action ..

MS of Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta takes action against 16 absent nurses

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.