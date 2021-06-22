Russian Cosmonauts at ISS Replacing Water Distribution, Heating Unit- Roscosmos Subsidiary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) are repairing water distribution and heating unit, Russian rocket and space corporation Energia, part of state space agency Roscosmos, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The unit, commonly referred to as "samovar," is designed to disburse cold and hot water, which is used for drinking and cooking. It is located in the Russian module Zvezda.

"The crew is working on replacing the water distribution and heating unit as part of the on-board life support system maintenance program," the company's press service said.

In April 2018, cosmonauts also replaced the unit after detecting a yellow mixture in hot water resulting from exploitation at the end of its service life.