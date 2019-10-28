UrduPoint.com
Russian Cosmonauts May Conduct Spacewalk In US-Made Spacesuits In 2020 - Training Center

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian cosmonauts Nikolay Tikhonov and Anatoly Ivanishin may be given an opportunity to conduct a spacewalk in US-made spacesuits EMU in 2020, a spokesperson for the Russian Cosmonaut Training Center told Sputnik.

"Tikhonov and his backup Ivanishin were trained in the United States for spacewalk under the US flight program, they are certified to work in a US spacesuit," the spokesperson said.

He explained that the training was conducted for a possible delay of US private spacecraft flights, and, accordingly, the delivery of astronauts to the International Space Station. In this case, a Russian cosmonaut will be able to replace his US colleague in a spacewalk.

Russian cosmonaut last worked in EMU spacesuits in 2007, it was Yuri Malenchenko. In total, Russian cosmonauts conducted spacewalks in US spacesuits five times.

