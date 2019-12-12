Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Helicopter Crash in Krasnodar Territory, 2 Pilots' Death

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that a Mi-28 military helicopter had crashed in the Krasnodar Territory, leaving two pilots dead.

On late Wednesday, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik that the helicopter crashed in the southern Russian region, leaving both crew members on board killed.

"On December 11, 2019, at about 11:00 p.m.

[Moscow time, or 20:00 GMT], a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Krasnodar Territory near the Korenovsk airfield during a training flight, carried out at night time under difficult weather conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the flight was carried out without ammunition and the crash had left no destruction on the ground.

The ministry added that both pilots had died in the incident and a special investigative team had been sent to the site to probe the incident.