Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Reports On Airstrikes On Settlements In Syrian Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Reports on Airstrikes on Settlements in Syrian Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Russian Aerospace Forces did not attack any settlements in Syria's Idlib province on Monday, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said, refuting corresponding reports.

Earlier in the day, the UK-based NGO dubbed the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that nearly 10 Turkish soldiers were killed and injured as a result of airstrikes allegedly carried out by Russian and Syrian military aircraft against the Turkish post in Kansafra area in Idlib. The NGO also reported other air raids in the area allegedly conducted by the Russian military.

"The reports spread by the UK-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights about the alleged airstrikes carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces in the settlements of Kansafra and Al-Bara in Idlib province are not true," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

According to him, the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft did not perform any combat missions on February 24 in these areas.

"This report of the UK NGO is deliberately issued fake news," he added.

