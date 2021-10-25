Russian Defense Ministry Summons German Defense Attache

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday summoned the German defense attache and handed him a note over German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's statements about nuclear deterrence of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday summoned the German defense attache and handed him a note over German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's statements about nuclear deterrence of Russia.

"Today, on October 25, the defense attache at the embassy of Germany in Russia was invited to the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Defense. During the meeting, attention was drawn to the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Russia's nuclear deterrence and a note was handed over," the ministry said.

The German defense attache was told that "such statements provoke an increase in tensions in Europe and do not contribute to the normalization of the situation."