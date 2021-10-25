UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Summons German Defense Attache

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Summons German Defense Attache

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday summoned the German defense attache and handed him a note over German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's statements about nuclear deterrence of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday summoned the German defense attache and handed him a note over German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's statements about nuclear deterrence of Russia.

"Today, on October 25, the defense attache at the embassy of Germany in Russia was invited to the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Defense. During the meeting, attention was drawn to the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Russia's nuclear deterrence and a note was handed over," the ministry said.

The German defense attache was told that "such statements provoke an increase in tensions in Europe and do not contribute to the normalization of the situation."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear German Germany October

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan announces schedule ..

Election Commission of Pakistan announces schedule for first phase of LG electio ..

3 minutes ago
 World at Critical Crossroads to See If Iran Nuclea ..

World at Critical Crossroads to See If Iran Nuclear Deal Can Be Saved - US Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Admin striving to provide relief to citizens at do ..

Admin striving to provide relief to citizens at doorsteps: DC

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU' ..

Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Over 3.59m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.59m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-d ..

Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-determination: APHC leaders

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.